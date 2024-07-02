“Thank you Sir!”: Deepika Padukone expresses gratitude towards her Jawan director Atlee as he shares, “Mam I’m your biggest fan, your work was so good”

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, is truly winning hearts everywhere. After a long list of celebrities who are all praise for Deepika, the new addition to his list of people pouring love is Deepika Padukone’s Jawan director Atlee, with whom she delivered another spectacular hit.

Atlee expressed how he was “absolutely blown away by Ashwin’s incredible filmmaking” and while he praised the cast for thot performances, he was all praise for his Jawan star, Deepika Padukone. Atlee shares, “Mam I’m your biggest fan, your work was so good”. Expressing gratitude towards the director, the superstar reshared his story and wrote, “Thank you Sir!”. It is beautiful to see how beautiful is the camaraderie between this actor-director duo.

Earlier, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun also joined the array of praise for Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, taking to his social media to shower accolades on the promising portrayal by the cast.

Even Nagarjuna Akkineni had beautiful words to say for Deepika Padukone, who is receiving massive appreciation for her performance and specifically, the fire scene has made fans across the world, go gaga over the powerful, spell-binding scene. He said, “Deepika ji you look so ethereal and convincing as the divine mother!!”.

As ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ continues to dominate the box office and captivate audiences worldwide, the overwhelming praise from celebrities underscores its impact on Indian cinema and how it promised to bring us promising performances that we would continue to rule our minds.