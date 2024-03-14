The blockbuster duo Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are coming back to rule the box office on Eid 2025!

If we take a closer look at some of the most successful actor-producer partnerships in the entertainment industry, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are undoubtedly among the most notable names. While they share a great off-screen friendship, they also create magic on-screen whenever they collaborate. This dynamic duo is set to redefine the success phenomenon with their next project, which is currently in the works and features EID 2025.

Superstar Salman Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala made a big announcement about their next project which is scheduled to arrive on EID 2025. The renowned director A.R. Murugadoss will also be joining the team. The announcement has left the audience eager to hear more about this project, and they are anticipating that it will be the biggest blockbuster of all time.

Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are teaming up once again for their upcoming project. They have a history of creating successful movies together, with their collaboration on the 1997 film ‘Judwaa’ being one of the most popular. Their partnership continued with other hit films like ‘Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega’, ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’, and ‘Jaan-E-Mann’. In 2014, Sajid made his directorial debut with Salman Khan in the movie ‘Kick’, marking a new milestone for this blockbuster duo of actor-producers.

After having owned such a successful track record, Now, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are coming back after a long time with their next project and we can sense a blockbuster in the making.