The Buckingham Murders Trailer: 5 Powerful Scenes from the Trailer Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan

The trailer for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s The Buckingham Murders has been released, offering a glimpse of a mystery thriller like never before. Bringing together the duo of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ektaa R Kapoor once again after Veere Di Wedding and Crew, this film promises to be a gripping tale under the direction of Hansal Mehta. While the trailer provides a broad look at its mysterious world, it is packed with scenes that truly capture our attention. Let’s take a look at the 5 best scenes from the trailer of The Buckingham Murders.

Introduction of Kareena’s new iconic character- Jass

The time when Kareena introduces her as Jasmeet Bhamra aka Jass, the name really looks good on her personality. Clearly, with Jass audience gets another new iconic character name for Kareena. As she is playing a cop in the film, it would be interesting to see how as Jass she brings a distinct touch to her role.

Ranveer Brar’s apt Dialogue Delivery

In the trailer, Ranveer Brar delivers the line, “Sawal jawab baad mein karenge, yeh nalka khul gaya hai, ab rukega nahi.” This adds a touch of humor to the story and hints that the film will be a complete entertainment package.

Kareena Kapoor’s Badass Slap!

In one scene, Kareena fiercely hits one of her colleague, showing just how deeply involved she is in the case. As a cop she is caught in an increasingly distressed situation, the intensity of the scene shows how gripping the narrative of the film is.

Intense Bloodshot Scene:

The trailer’s moment when Kareena Kapoor Khan suddenly has blood splattered on her face is truly eye- grabbing. Her shocked reaction hints at a high-stakes situation, sparking our curiosity about the source of her distress.

Kareena’s Intense Scream at the End of the Trailer – Left us wondering what’s more!

Throughout the trailer, Kareena is seen unraveling different layers of the mystery—meeting new people, engaging in tough interrogations, running, and trying to solve the case. All of this frustration culminates in her scream at the end of the trailer, indicating that the mystery is going to be extremely challenging to solve.