“There’s something powerful about women in uniform!” Says netizens as the teaser of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘The Buckingham Murders’ unveiled!

The immensely gripping and captivating teaser of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming film ‘The Buckingham Murders’ has just been released and has everyone talking in no time. As Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ektaa R Kapoor join forces for this mystery thriller, following their super successful films like Veere Di Wedding and Crew, the teaser promises yet another hit from this dynamic duo. Although the teaser is packed with intriguing elements, Kareena playing a cop has particularly caught everyone’s interest. Netizens have flooded social media, expressing their excitement to see the actress in this role. Here’s how netizens are reacting:

The teaser of The Buckingham Murders is incredibly captivating. Featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, it keeps us hooked from start to finish. Every frame sparks excitement to see what’s about to happen and what mystery will unfold. It guarantees that the two unbeatable forces of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ektaa R Kapoor, are arriving with yet another compelling offering for the audience. Now the excitement is at its peak to witness more from this mystery thriller.

The Buckingham Murders will be released exclusively in cinemas on September 13, 2024. The film features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor Khan.