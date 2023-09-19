Movies | Releases

This Ganesh Chaturthi, Pooja Entertainment Presents Kriti Sanon's Raw and Rugged Action-Packed Avatar in the poster of GANAPATH - A Hero Is Born!

This Ganesh Chaturthi, brace yourself for a cinematic revelation that promises to redefine the way you perceive Kriti Sanon! Starring the dynamic trio of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, Ganapath

This Ganesh Chaturthi, brace yourself for a cinematic revelation that promises to redefine the way you perceive Kriti Sanon! Starring the dynamic trio of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, Ganapath: A Hero is Born is a mass entertainer that promises to transport audiences into a futuristic world.

Following the poster launch of Tiger Shroff, this latest revelation of Kriti sanon’s look takes the film’s anticipation to new heights. In her raw and rugged action-packed avatar, Kriti Sanon hints at a remarkable transformation bound to leave audiences spellbound. This thrilling glimpse assures viewers that Ganapath – A Hero is Born is a roller-coaster ride of action, emotions and entertainment.

The movie promises a visual feast, seamlessly blending heart-pounding action sequences with a captivating musical score, offering an unforgettable cinematic journey.

The excitement for this futuristic action thriller has been fueled by the much-anticipated reunion of action superstar Tiger Shroff and National Award-Winning Actress Kriti Sanon after nine years. Their on-screen chemistry is poised to set the silver screen ablaze once again, adding another layer of allure to the film.

This Ganesh Chaturthi, Pooja Entertainment Presents Kriti Sanon's Raw and Rugged Action-Packed Avatar in the poster of GANAPATH - A Hero Is Born! 853054

Pooja Entertainment presents ‘GANAPATH – A Hero Is Born in association with Good Co directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

