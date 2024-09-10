Trailer out now! Man of masses NTR Jr’s ‘Devara: Part 1’ sets a new course for mass entertainment

The cinematic world is buzzing as ‘Devara: Part 1’ storms onto the scene, its electrifying trailer setting hearts racing and expectations soaring. Man of masses NTR Jr’s epic action saga is a tidal wave of entertainment poised to sweep across screens worldwide. Its much-awaited surfaced today, creating excitement across the Indian film industry and fan base that have been clamouring for the never-seen-before action extravaganza it has been promising. The film’s music by Anirudh Ravichander featuring ‘Dheere Dheere’, ‘Davudi’ and the intense Fear track, has already hooked listeners nationwide, setting the stage for a chart-topping playlist that’s sure to make waves. In a whirlwind of excitement, the film has shattered records, becoming the fastest Indian movie to sell over 35,000+ tickets in North America and 30,000+ tickets in the US alone and is raked in over an impressive $1M+ pre-sales before the trailer release. Amid all the chatter, the trailer launch unfolded in a dazzling spectacle.

The star-studded event saw the attendance of man of masses NTR Jr, director of the film Koratala Siva and Indian cinema’s iconic filmmaker Karan Johar, who along with AA Films acquired the rights for the film’s North India theatrical distribution. The power-packed trio beamed with pride as they unveiled their vision to the world underscoring its pan-Indian appeal.

Billed as the year’s biggest catch in mass entertainment, the trailer reels in viewers with its jaw-dropping action sequences, offering a cinematic voyage like no other. The epic action saga, anchored in coastal lands, chronicles emotionally charged incidents set against a periodic backdrop. NTR Jr helms the ship as the titular protagonist, a lighthouse of hope for the deprived and a tempest for evildoers. Having collaborated with NTR Jr for the superhit film Janatha Garage, director Koratala Siva has expertly navigated this Goliath of a film that introduces us to a brand new world, curating an action-packed experience that pushes the boundaries of cinema itself. Devara will make you witness a world that people have not witnessed yet but will make you want to be a part of it. Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Bhaira, a villain so captivating that his glimpses have set the internet ablaze, teasing a clash of titans that will leave audiences stunned. The star power doesn’t stop there – along with Saif, Janhvi Kapoor makes her grand Telugu debut with the film.

Talking about the genesis of the film, NTR Jr says, “We came up with this idea of this protagonist. Usually in commercial mainstream movies, we have a protagonist coming from the downtrodden when there’s absolute zero courage. The protagonist comes forward and gives courage to the people who need it and moves forward. Here’s the flip to Devara, when courage is completely filled to the brim, there needs to be a certain amount of fear. The protagonist is actually trying to give in (to) fear (rather) than courage. So that for me was a phenomenal idea. Then we started the journey of Devara and I hope we’ve lived up to the expectations of the trailer.”

Expressing his thoughts about the film and his bond with NTR Jr, Koratala Siva says, “I’m a little bit tensed like this is my debut film. I hope everyone likes the film as much as we did. He (NTR Jr) is a very close friend of mine and once he’s in front of the camera suddenly he changes his persona and he looks wild. During every shot, I just keep staring at him.”

When asked about what compelled him to distribute the film, Karan Johar says, “He (NTR Jr) had me at hello. That’s the way. When Taarak (NTR Jr) calls, you do what he wants. It’s just the way it is. (I have) so much respect for his trajectory; so much respect for (Koratala) Siva sir and what he has achieved in cinema. The combination of both of them coming together – they’ve made one blockbuster and this (Devara: Part 1) is heading to be a mega-blockbuster. The fact that Saif is in the film and Janhvi – I think for us at Dharma Productions and AA Films, it was really an absolute no-brainer to have our names associated with this magnificent piece of cinema.”

Thrilled about his Telugu debut, Saif Ali Khan says, “I’m very excited. I remember my first shot, speaking Telugu and I had a bit of sweat running down my back. I felt nervous in a very different way. I mean we come from the same country, but sometimes are very different from one another and going down there was a very exciting experience. It was very kind of Taarak (NTR Jr) and (Koratala) Siva ji to want me in the movie because movies made in the South recently have been mind-blowing. To get a chance to act in a film like this – I felt like a newcomer. I’m very excited because I’ve spoken the language – it was a new language for me. I love the movie and I love what I’ve done in it also.”

Janhvi Kapoor says, “This is my debut film, and honestly, it feels like a homecoming for me as well. This is my first Telugu film and so it’s very very very special to me.”

Anil Thadani says, “I would just like to thank Taarak (NTR Jr) and (Koratala) Siva sir for showing so much confidence in Karan Apoorva and me. We’ve come back again to present this film after Baahubali and hope it’s the same kind of magic.”

‘Devara: Part 1’ is set for release on September 27, 2024. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with presentation by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Alongside NTR Jr. and Janhvi Kapoor, the film features Saif Ali Khan in a key role.