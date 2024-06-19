Video: First Episode of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Prelude Released; Director Nag Ashwin Shares His Vision for the Sci-Fi Epic

Ever since its announcement, the highly anticipated sci-fi epic ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has been making waves with its visually stunning trailer and the recently released ‘Bhairava Anthem’. Adding to the growing anticipation around the magnum opus, the makers have now released a special prelude to the film as part of their extraordinary promotional campaign. Offering a glimpse into the world of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, the first episode of ‘The Prelude of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ features Director Nag Ashwin opening up about his concept and vision for the film. In the four-minute video, Nag Ashwin shares that ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is inspired by classic Indian mythology and epics, aiming to create a unique blend of sci-fi and mythology.

In the engaging video, Director Nag Ashwin shares how epics like ‘Mahabharata’ and ‘Ramayana’ have deeply influenced Indian culture. He explores the concept of the four yugas and their battles, further highlighting that the film portrays the final battle of the Kalyuga and envisions the dawn of a new era. Emphasising the film’s climax and its universal appeal, he reveals how he was inspired by Indian mythological tales and Hollywood classics like ‘Star Wars’ to create a narrative that is uniquely Indian yet universal.

Opening up about his vision, Nag Ashwin said, “In India, we grew up with epics like ‘Mahabharata’ and ‘Ramayana’, and there is another age to go, and that age is the final battle. When you grow up, you watch a lot of foreign films which are in the comic book space or Marvel, or ‘Spiderman’ or ‘Star Wars’, you always wonder where are our superheroes because they are as heroic and larger than life, as anybody else. The world of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is a sequel to the last epic that we have of these characters of the previous yugas. We still have another age to go, and that age is the final battle, that age is where the end essentially has to begin and everything has to come to a climax, like all of these stories and all of these nine avatars. All these battles that happened, small or big since the creation of time has to end somewhere so we tried to attempt to write that and that’s where the last story of her mythology, sorts of ends.”￼

Check out his video here:

Featuring an ensemble star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in key roles, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. A multilingual, mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future, the film hits the screens on 27th June 2024.