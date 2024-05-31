Watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali beautiful tribute to ‘Nazariya Ki Mari’ song from ‘Pakeezah’ in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar on Netflix with ‘Nazariya Ki Maari song under Bhansali Music featuring Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aditi Rao Hydari!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has truly captured the hearts of the masses with its grandeur, compelling story, fantastic performances, enthralling sets, and mind-blowing music. While the eight-episode series captivated the audience with its narrative, the songs also played a significant role in presenting the authentic fervor that SLB intended to bring to the screen for the global audience. One such song from the album of Heeramandi is ‘Nazariya Ki Maari,’ which is a perfect blend of elegance, featuring a magical performance by Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aditi Rao Hydari, with a fine touch of royalty in its aura. It’s indeed a treat to watch SLB giving a tribute to ‘Nazariya Ki Mari’ song from 1972 released film ‘Pakeezah’.

‘Nazariya Ki Maari,’ a song featuring Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aditi Rao Hydari from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, is indeed a vision to behold. Decked with aesthetically enriched sets and beautiful shimmering lights, it perfectly blends with the elegant and bewitching performance by Sanjeeda Sheikh. The song is indeed a treat to listen as SLB has created this masterpiece from 1972 released film ‘Pakeezah’ and molded it perfectly as per the music and rhythm of this generation.

As we become mesmerized by the beauty of its enthralling ambiance, the soulful music of ‘Nazariya Ki Maari,’ beautifully composed by SLB himself under his music label Bhansali Music, takes over our minds and souls.

Since its release, the entire eight episodes of “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” on Netflix have taken audiences into the world of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s storytelling, visually appealing frames, and sets. The show has become the biggest successful web show ever from India, arriving as a treat from SLB to the world audience.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is an eight-part series streaming across 190 countries on Netflix from May 1st.