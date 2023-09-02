With Jawan to release, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans can’t keep calm! Take a look why!

Movies | Releases

Author: IWMBuzz
02 Sep,2023 14:09:29
Shah Rukh Khan‘s highly anticipated action movie, Jawan, has been breaking records with its previews and amazing songs, while the recently released trailer has added an extra feather to its ever-rising success. It has been an absolute treat for audiences, and SRK fans across the nation are celebrating its release.

Prominent fan clubs dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan, such as SRK Kurnool CFC, SRK Universe, and Team SRK Worriers from across the country, have taken action to promote the release of Jawan and express their excitement.

SRK fans went all-out to promote the movie “Jawan” in various cities. They put up posters of the movie’s lead actor on the streets of Chandigarh and advertised the film on a busy road in Aurangabad. The popular fan club “SRK Universe” organized a unique morning screening of the movie at the iconic Gaiety Galaxy theater in Mumbai, making it the first Hindi film to have such a screening at 6 AM.

‘Jawan’ is a presentation of Red Chillies Entertainment. It is directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

