With Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first Hindi superstar to draw 8 Cr. footfall in a single year

Shah Rukh Khan has established his dominance at the box office in 2023 with just three films – Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. The actor has achieved a rare feat by delivering two all-time grosses in a single year for the first time in the history of Bollywood. This has cemented his position as the undisputed king of the Hindi film industry. However, his success is not limited to the box office as he has also set a new record by drawing an astonishing 8 crore footfalls throughout the year. Jawan has contributed 3.93 crore footfalls, Pathaan has 3.20 crore footfalls, and Dunki has over 1 crore footfalls so far, making him the first-ever Hindi film actor to accomplish this feat.

In 2023, the renowned actor not only delivered two blockbusters – “Pathaan” and “Jawan” – but also created history by achieving an unimaginable feat with his third release, “Dunki”. He became the first-ever superstar to have all three releases cross the coveted 500 Cr. mark in the domestic market and 1,000 Cr. mark worldwide in a single year. “Pathaan”, which was released at the beginning of the year, was a massive success and grossed 524 Cr. nett (Hindi) and 545 Cr. nett (all languages) in India. The film’s worldwide collection was a staggering 1055 Cr. which included a record-breaking 49.25 million USD overseas. Even today, “Pathaan” continues to be the highest-grossing Indian film internationally. In June, “Jawan” was released and went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, raking in a whopping 643 Cr. nett collection in India across all languages. The film’s Hindi version alone collected 580 Cr., which was another record for Hindi cinema. The superstar completed his hat-trick with “Dunki” in December, which collected 410 Cr. worldwide in just 13 days. It is projected to reach 460 Cr. or more by the end of its run.

“Dunki” is a Bollywood movie that boasts an ensemble cast of exceptional actors, including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and Shah Rukh Khan. The movie is a joint production of JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films. It is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. The screenplay is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. “Dunki” is now available to watch on the big screen.