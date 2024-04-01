Movies | Releases

Another gem from Rising Sun Production & Kino Works, ‘Woh Bhi Din The’ has been released on ZEE 5 and is garnering praises and applauds from all across. The film that has arrived with engaging and captivating content is winning the hearts of the audiences. Directed by Sajid Ali, the film is earning praise for the fabulous performance of the actors and its story which has a teenage school drama with moments of brilliance. As the makers suggest the film takes you back down the memory lane where teenage was without mobile phones or social media. An engaging plot of friendship, first love, heartbreak and many more, this film urges you to relive the schooldays memories.

As the film made its entry on ZEE 5, director Sajid Ali was seen expressing his delight saying, “‘Woh Bhi Din The’ is a very special film. I am extremely overwhelmed to see the amazing response of the audience. With its release on ZEE 5, it will be available to a larger audience. It’s good to see the film is reaching its genuine audience and it will surely entertain the audience further.”

‘Woh Bhi Din The’ is yet another story from the house of Shoojit Sircar. The film is directed by Sajid Ali and stars Rohit Saraf, Adarsh Gaurav, and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead. The film is now streaming on ZEE 5.