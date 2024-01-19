Witness The Action-Spectacle Like Never Before With Siddharth Anand Directed Fighter! The advance booking commences tomorrow

Siddharth Anand has directed India’s biggest aerial action drama called ‘Fighter’ and it has gained a sky-high buzz among the masses. The film stars the fresh pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and following the release of the teaser and the songs ‘Heer Aasmani’, ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’, and ‘Sher Khul Gaye’, it has become a popular choice for many. Recently, the makers released an action-packed trailer with an emotional touch that promises an adrenaline rush and an edge-of-the-seat action thriller with a patriotic theme. The masses have been eagerly waiting for the advance booking of this film to commence and considering the buzz around it, the makers have decided to open the pre-sales booking from tomorrow.

The film has generated a lot of buzz, which is expected to result in a massive opening, making it the biggest opening of the year 2024. The movie is set to release on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, 2024, and has something for everyone. It promises to be the first blockbuster of 2024. It is worth noting that the film will be released worldwide in both 2D and IMAX 3D formats, offering an unparalleled big-screen experience.

The movie is full of intense dialogues, captivating visuals, and well-crafted VFX. From airplanes flying high in the sky to explosions, gunfire, towering mountain ranges, and massive air bases, the film promises to provide a world-class standard theatrical experience that will surely leave audiences in awe.

The film ‘Fighter’ is directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures. It promises to be a cinematic masterpiece, seamlessly blending heart-thumping action with patriotic fervor. Brace yourself for an epic journey as ‘Fighter’ takes flight on January 25th, 2024, bringing an unparalleled cinematic experience that redefines excellence to theaters.