Movies | Releases

Zendaya & Sonam Kapoor are top celebrities with highest impact for luxury fashion brands!

Sonam will be seen in two tentpole projects starting next year, one being Battle For Bittora and the other has been kept under wraps.

Author: IWMBuzz
14 Oct,2023 14:45:16
Zendaya & Sonam Kapoor are top celebrities with highest impact for luxury fashion brands! 861358

Global fashion icon from India, Sonam Kapoor, and Hollywood’s top young actress Zendaya are amongst the top celebrities with highest impact for luxury fashion brands globally! They were both hailed by Vogue Business who did a deep dive on how the fashion brands fared in terms of earned media this year cashing in on the popularity of the celebrity.

The others on the list of most powerful fashion icons of the world are Kylie Jenner, BTS and members of the cult Korean all-girl group Blackpink!

Zendaya brought Louis Vuitton a staggering earned media value (EMV) of $39,725,147 with her outing, Sonam garnered an EMV of $20,331,368 for Valentino!

Vogue Business in their analysis wrote, “Forget viral stunts: This fashion month was all about the celebrities. Instead of viral moments, brands invested in star-studded front rows and celebrity casting. Brands invested in star-studded front rows and celebrity casting.”

Sonam’s presence in this analysis is a testament to her status as an unmatched and unanimously recognised global fashion icon from India and has the biggest impact in influencing popular culture of India and Indians across the globe.

On the work front, Sonam will be seen in two tentpole projects starting next year, one being Battle For Bittora and the other has been kept under wraps.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Sonam Kapoor's Husband Anand Ahuja REACTS In This Way To Digitial Content Creator Roasting The Actress; Check Here 860948
Sonam Kapoor’s Husband Anand Ahuja REACTS In This Way To Digitial Content Creator Roasting The Actress; Check Here
Airport Fashion: Sonam Kapoor Looks Gorgeous In Gown, Mira Rajput Goes Stylish In Co ord Set 860405
Airport Fashion: Sonam Kapoor Looks Gorgeous In Gown, Mira Rajput Goes Stylish In Co ord Set
Fashion Goals: Sonam Kapoor Turns Princess In Digital Print Satin Gown With Statement Earrings 859246
Fashion Goals: Sonam Kapoor Turns Princess In Digital Print Satin Gown With Statement Earrings
Seal your party style with Sonam Kapoor, Mouni Roy & Mrunal Thakur’s bold dresses 858945
Seal your party style with Sonam Kapoor, Mouni Roy & Mrunal Thakur’s bold dresses
'Sexy, Tall & Strong' Sonam Kapoor Shows Style In Top, Blazer and Skirt 858535
‘Sexy, Tall & Strong’ Sonam Kapoor Shows Style In Top, Blazer and Skirt
Sonam Kapoor Aces Style At Valentino Paris Fashion Week In Off-shoulder Cardigan, Skirt And Boots, See Photos 857795
Sonam Kapoor Aces Style At Valentino Paris Fashion Week In Off-shoulder Cardigan, Skirt And Boots, See Photos

Latest Stories

Pooja Hegde Celebrates 33rd Birthday Amidst The Beauty Of Nature In Maldives, See Photos 861346
Pooja Hegde Celebrates 33rd Birthday Amidst The Beauty Of Nature In Maldives, See Photos
Shanaya Kapoor, Mohanlal Begin 'Vrushabha' 2nd Schedule In Mumbai, Check Out Release Date 861342
Shanaya Kapoor, Mohanlal Begin ‘Vrushabha’ 2nd Schedule In Mumbai, Check Out Release Date
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Kiki reveals about her feelings for Jai in front of Aradhana 861354
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Kiki reveals about her feelings for Jai in front of Aradhana
Designing the futuristic world of 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' with 500 vehicles, drones, and guns! 861352
Designing the futuristic world of ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ with 500 vehicles, drones, and guns!
World Cup Cricket fever sweeps through the Kundali Bhagya cast as Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali celebrate their love for the game! 861350
World Cup Cricket fever sweeps through the Kundali Bhagya cast as Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali celebrate their love for the game!
#WorldCup2023: Sachin Tendulkar, Anushka Sharma And Dinesh Karthik Wish Team India All the Best For India Vs Pakistan Match 861337
#WorldCup2023: Sachin Tendulkar, Anushka Sharma And Dinesh Karthik Wish Team India All the Best For India Vs Pakistan Match
Read Latest News