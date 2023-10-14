Zendaya & Sonam Kapoor are top celebrities with highest impact for luxury fashion brands!

Global fashion icon from India, Sonam Kapoor, and Hollywood’s top young actress Zendaya are amongst the top celebrities with highest impact for luxury fashion brands globally! They were both hailed by Vogue Business who did a deep dive on how the fashion brands fared in terms of earned media this year cashing in on the popularity of the celebrity.

The others on the list of most powerful fashion icons of the world are Kylie Jenner, BTS and members of the cult Korean all-girl group Blackpink!

Zendaya brought Louis Vuitton a staggering earned media value (EMV) of $39,725,147 with her outing, Sonam garnered an EMV of $20,331,368 for Valentino!

Vogue Business in their analysis wrote, “Forget viral stunts: This fashion month was all about the celebrities. Instead of viral moments, brands invested in star-studded front rows and celebrity casting. Brands invested in star-studded front rows and celebrity casting.”

Sonam’s presence in this analysis is a testament to her status as an unmatched and unanimously recognised global fashion icon from India and has the biggest impact in influencing popular culture of India and Indians across the globe.

On the work front, Sonam will be seen in two tentpole projects starting next year, one being Battle For Bittora and the other has been kept under wraps.