A blingy, glittery dress can seem to be the most obvious choice for a party or festive appearance, but not everyone can pull it off smoothly. While it is true that glitter and sequins never go out of style, these ensembles might appear a touch over-the-top if not done correctly. However, it never hurts to add bling to your wardrobe. If you’re looking for inspiration, go no further than Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who frequently flaunts her love of all things bling by wearing sequined, glittery costumes. Let’s look at some of Bhumi Pednekar’s blingy elegant looks.

Here Are Some Sparkly Outfits Collection –

Bhumi Pednekar looked stunning in a glittering silver gown by Rami Kadi Maison de Couture. The gown had crisscross halter-neck details, a cutout in the center, and a thigh-high slit, which added to the pzazz of her appearance. The actress chose simple accessories to balance the sparkle of her ensemble. We approve of the look!

Bhumi Pednekar turned up the heat in her seductive lavender gown by Dolly J Studio. It has just the appropriate amount of glitz offset by sheer panels. The thigh-high slit and torso cutaway elevated the entire ensemble!

If bright and glitter aren’t your style, try something blingy in delicate, pastel tones, like Bhumi Pednekar’s Rahul Mishra lehenga. During a friend’s wedding, the actress donned a silver sequined bralette and a pastel blue lehenga ensemble. The gentle colors of the lehenga nicely balanced off the glittery, blingy look.

Bhumi Pednekar is unquestionably the queen of bling! The actress looks stunning in a gold sequined dress by Alina Anwar Couture with a plunging neckline. Her makeup was flawless, and she was accessorized with huge earrings and rings.

Bhumi Pednekar wore a long outfit by Hemant and Nandita in her next appearance in Pati Patni Aur Woh. The textured gold accents on her black gown ensured that all eyes were on her. The dress then had a high-low hem that revealed her toned legs. While the appearance was solid, we were pretty taken with it.

Which outfit of Bhumi Pednekar is your favorite? Let us know your view in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.