Samantha Ruth Prabhu is, without a doubt, one of the country’s top actresses. She wears anything with ease and grace, whether a dress, a pantsuit, a salwar, or a saree. Sarees are an obsession for the stunning actress, who will next be seen in ‘Shaakuntalam’ alongside Dev Mohan. Nobody seems to pull off sarees quite like Samantha!

Check Out Her Top Five Saree Outfits:

Samantha isn’t afraid to experiment with different patterns and styles. The ‘Oh Baby’ star wore a yellow and white saree with a white printed stripe design going through it. She paired it with an off-the-shoulder yellow blouse. Her ethnic outfit was enhanced by huge gold earrings and her hair tied back neatly. The actress looked majestic in her attire, which was great for the holiday season.

Samantha’s traditional saree appearance is just what we need to kill ethnic clothing with flair. The Yashoda actress looked stunning in a blue silk saree with floral zari designs and an aqua blouse. We adore how she accessorized her ensemble with a stunning jewelry set. In addition, Sam opted for a little trace of makeup with glossy mauve lips, sparkly eyes, accentuated brows, and dewy skin. She completed her appearance by side-parting her wavy hair.

The ‘Shaakuntalam’ actress took things further by selecting a custom-made drape with hand-painted details. It was fascinating to observe how Sam used her blouse to modernize the organza saree. She accessorized the flowery piece with a gold-strapped blouse and a set of striking earrings. She let the drape speak for itself and kept the rest of her outfit simple and lovely. She finished off her appearance with hefty bracelets and a sleek bun.

The actress is known for her elegant ethnic ensembles, and this one is a surefire hit. She looked magnificent in a transparent cream saree with embroidered work. A matching shirt wonderfully matched the creamy drape. To counteract the bling of her attire, the Dookudu actress opted for bare skin and gentle lips. She looked stunning, with a little black bindi and an attractive chignon. It’s a style to try, especially with her sleek bun and thick white-gold polka-jhumkas.

The actress looked gorgeous in a peach shimmer saree with sparkly borders and a gleaming top. Sam completed her ensemble with a sleeveless blouse. Sam looked stunning in her peach sari, which was subtle, lovely, and not over-the-top. Sam’s makeup was faultless from beginning to end, with a glowy look with nude tones: peach lipstick, gently smokey eyeshadow, and a touch of highlighter. She had her hair down. Her traditional ensemble was finished with a bold silver neckpiece and earrings.

Which saree set worn by Samantha Ruth Prabhu did you like the most? Let us know your view in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.