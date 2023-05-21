AI artist recreates Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and others as elderly women, check out

AI-generated images have been sweeping the world by storm. In the past year, numerous creators have inundated social media platforms with their imaginative reinterpretations of photos and videos. It is evident that AI has made an indelible mark, captivating the masses and inciting widespread fascination.

From transforming celebrities into youthful children or adorable babies to envisioning them as elderly individuals, the realm of AI-generated imagery has showcased immense creativity. Each day, these innovative creators continue to unveil fresh and compelling content, pushing the boundaries of what is possible.

AI artist shares pictures of popular stars as elderly women

Instagram became abuzz when an artist known as Shahid unveiled a captivating collection of AI-generated images featuring popular Bollywood actresses. Using this innovative tool, Shahid imagined these leading ladies as graceful elderly women, offering a unique perspective on their future appearances. The collection showcased renowned stars such as Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra. This artistic display not only captivated the imagination of fans but also sparked conversations about the transformative power of technology and its ability to provide a glimpse into the potential future appearances of beloved celebrities.

He wrote, “AI envisions Bollywood actresses gracefully embracing the passage of time, radiating wisdom and beauty as they age.

Made using Midjourney AI.”

Here take a look-

Reactions

One wrote, “Pc looks like her mom! Katrina looks great. But somehow the old-age is depicting everyone as scary. If you consider waheeda rehman etc, they don’t look scary like they look extremely graceful!”

Another wrote, “Shraddha Kapoor ❣️😍🤭 we still love you babudiiiiiii ❤️🙌”