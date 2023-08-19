ADVERTISEMENT
Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor set internet on fire with latest photos, write, “cast us in a film together”

Author: Manisha Suthar
19 Aug,2023 18:00:50
In a delightful surprise for their fans, Bollywood sensations Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor recently shared a series of captivating photos on their Instagram accounts. The snapshots not only showcased their striking beauty and camaraderie but also ignited speculations about a potential collaboration on the silver screen. Alia is seen in a stunning pink outfit, Kareena looks gorgeous in an ivory lehenga.

The first photo captured the two actresses engrossed in a moment of self-reflection, as they gazed into their mirrors. Their expressions of poise and elegance perfectly encapsulated their timeless beauty. The second image, perhaps the most intriguing of the lot, showcased the mirror reflections of Kareena and Alia, evoking a sense of symmetry and mystique.

The third photo showcased the two leading ladies in a radiant pose, reaffirming their shared camaraderie. Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, both celebrated for their acting prowess and charm, exuded an aura of effortless grace. The actress captioned her post: “Can it get any better…P.S. Can someone please cast us in a film together…although we may spend most of our time on set reflecting,” added an element of playfulness to the post.

Unsurprisingly, the Instagram post garnered immediate attention from fans and industry insiders alike. Check their stunning photos below!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

