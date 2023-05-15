ADVERTISEMENT
Alia Bhatt astounds in denim-on-denim at Mumbai Airport, netizens say ‘5 footiya Deepika’

In a recently shared video by Viral Bhayani, Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt made a stunning entrance at the airport, effortlessly exuding style and elegance. However, her style made netizens compare her to Deepika, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 May,2023 20:00:20
In a recent sighting at the Mumbai Airport, the talented actress Alia Bhatt turned heads as she embarked on a journey to Seoul to attend the highly anticipated Gucci Cruise Show 2023. While her airport ensemble received praise from many fashion enthusiasts, a few individuals criticized her, drawing comparisons to Deepika Padukone.

Alia Bhatt’s airport look

In a recently shared video by Viral Bhayani, Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt made a stunning entrance at the airport, effortlessly exuding style and elegance. Alia’s fashion choices left heads turning as she donned a chic denim long jacket, paired tastefully with a fashionable set of jeans. To add a delightful touch of contrast, she opted for a charming cream-colored top adorned with a frilled collar and long sleeves, effectively breaking the monotony of colours.

Alia Bhatt’s approach to hair and makeup was refreshingly minimalistic, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. With a simple cheek tint enhancing her radiant complexion, Alia confidently rocked her middle-parted hair and flawlessly feathered eyebrows, leaving admirers in awe. The attention to detail extended to her accessories as well, as she complemented her stellar ensemble with a stylish sling bag from the esteemed House of Gucci. Not to be overlooked, her choice of black block heels perfectly rounded off her ensemble, adding an extra touch of sophistication to her overall look.

Netizens compare her to Deepika Once again

One wrote, “5 footiya deepika lol even copying her expressions”

Another wrote, “Is she trying to copy deepika padukone style”

A third user wrote, “ye Deepika Padukone Banna chahti hai”

A fourth one wished her well, saying, “Alia going to Seoul for first time as global brand embassador of Gucci to launch Gucci 2024 collection..Can’t wait to see her there❤️”

