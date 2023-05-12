Alia Bhatt calls out ‘patriarchy’ when asked about her decision to have a baby at her career peak

Alia Bhatt, in an interview with Harper Bazaar Arabia, talked about her decision to have a baby during the peak of her career, she also called out patriarchy saying that you will never ask a man the same question

Alia Bhatt has set examples with her career timeline. Starting with Student Of The Year, the actress has come a long way with her honing acting prowess. However, last year has been spectacularly monumental for the actress, knocking off with the success of Gangubai, tying the knot with the love of her life and also deciding to embrace motherhood.

But when it comes to motherhood, patriarchy propels us to believe that a woman’s career ends after that! And given that, Alia often had to face queries about her decision to have a baby at the peak of her career. But this time, our Gangu hit back with a savage reply.

Alia Bhatt opens up about her pregnancy

Talking to Harper Baazar, Alia Bhatt opened up on deciding to have a baby during the peak of her career. When the actress announced her pregnancy, it was the time when she was celebrating the massive success of Gangubai.

She said, ‘You would never ask a man a question about whether having a baby at the peak of his career was a brave decision,”She also said that she had to face comments like, “’willingly cutting down her pace for having a family’. However, she asserted, ‘it was okay for her’ by stating, ”maybe I can cut that down and be a mum”.

The actress also added that all her decisions have been driven by the love she has in her heart. She said, ”Whatever decision I make, if it feels right, I’ll do it. But if it doesn’t feel right, you’ll always see me taking 16 steps back. I could be offered the biggest movie, the biggest team, but if it doesn’t feel right, I wouldn’t be able to take that step forward,”

Netizens’ Reactions

While we think Alia’s ‘callout’ to Patriarchy was on point, some didn’t agree to what she had to say. One wrote, “Because men dont conceive and dont go through post partum recovery where they need to take a break to recover from an operation or natural birth. Trying to be feminist anywhere and everywhere is not cool. It was not a savage reply . It was a “ trying to create headlines” reply”

Another wrote, “That’s cus the man isn’t the one that’s going be carrying it for 9 months”

One came to Alia’s support and said, “it a savage reply! You are just dumb so you don’t know it. Besides, having a baby is not just about 9 months, it’s a lifetime commitment for both mother and father, nannies or no nannies. Having a baby changes everything.”