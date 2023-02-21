Alia Bhatt is a well-known and skilled Bollywood actor and performer. The actress has worked hard in the entertainment industry for a long time, and she deserves it all with the love and support she has earned from fans around the country.

Alia Bhatt is having a terrific time in her personal and professional lives! The actress has been in several big films and launched her clothing line last year. In addition, the Student of the Year star married Ranbir Kapoor, with whom she had a lovely child.

Alia Bhatt is a fashion icon known for her unique and versatile fashion sense. She has appeared in numerous Bollywood films and has gained a reputation for being one of the most stylish actresses in the Indian film industry. Alia Bhatt’s fashion style is often described as youthful, chic, and experimental. In addition, she is known for her love of bright colors, bold prints, and unconventional silhouettes. Alia Bhatt’s fashion choices have inspired many young women in India and worldwide, and she is considered a style icon and trendsetter in the Indian film industry.

Alia Bhatt’s Saree Outfit

Alia Bhatt looks stunning in a white chikankari work saree. Her hair was styled in a middle-parted wavy way. She applied light brown lipstick and kept her makeup minimal. She only wears earrings as jewelry. She has her nails painted in white. In the first image, she stands on a table and clutches a little table fan while touching her hair. In the second photo, she looks to her left and poses candidly for the camera. Alia Bhatt captioned her post, “meet my friend – my fan.”

Alia Bhatt’s Upcoming Movies

Alia Bhatt will next work with Karan Johar on the romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will also star Ranveer Singh. Alia Bhatt will also star in the Netflix spy film Heart of Stone, opposite Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, which will be her debut Hollywood film release.

What do you think about Alia Bhatt's white chikankari saree?