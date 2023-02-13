Amitabh Bachchan is a superstar in the Bollywood industry. The actor’s weekly Sunday tradition of greeting his fans outside his residence Jalsa remains sacrosanct. Despite hundreds of people gathering outside Jalsa every week, Amitabh hardly fails to give a glimpse of his mighty aura to his loving and doting fans. Thus, last Sunday was no exception for the legendary superstar.

On Monday, Amitabh took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture from Sunday’s gathering. It captured the crowds and Amitabh waving at them. He wore a crisp white kurta and pyjamas. He paired it with a blue jacket. He wrote in the caption, “… and affection be the food of inspiration.”

On the work front, Amitabh has the Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie The Intern and Project K with his Piku co-star Deepika Padukone lined up.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.