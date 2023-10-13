Movies | Snippets

Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Fans For Wishes on His 81st Birthday; Aishwarya Says, 'Always, God Bless'

Amitabh Bachchan thanks his fans profusely for making his birthday special. With folded hands, he acknowledged all the love coming towards him. Aishwarya too had a special wish on his birthday.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 81st birthday recently, on 11 October. The whole of Jalsa was a grand affair, and the spectacle of a huge crowd of fans waiting to see a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan was admirable. Amitabh Bachchan greeted his fans who made posters and placards wishing him on his birthday. With his hands folded, always expressing gratitude, Amitabh Bachchan thanked his fans for the sweet gesture they made on his birthday. Fans put up huge placards and banners wishing Big B on his birthday. The ambience was inspirational as the crowd appeared in huge numbers to take blessings of the thespian actor and also wish him on his special day. Amitabh, as always, appreciated his fans’ gesture and also put up a post thanking all of them on social media.

Of course, the day was simply special for the entire film fraternity, as the whole industry and the well-wishers of Amitabh Bachchan joined in to wish the actor well. Also, we saw daughter Sweta Nanda putting up a post wishing her papa happy birthday. We also saw Abhishek Bachchan putting up a post to wish his Pa. SRK, Riteish Deshmukh, R Balki and many others wished Big B.

But the cutest message came from daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. On her social media profile, she put up a picture of her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan hugging her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan. She wrote, Always!! God Bless, addressing it to her father-in-law.

You can take a look at the fans thronging in to see Amitabh Bachchan. Also on display is the cute frame of Amitabh with his granddaughter, Aaradhya.

Wow!! We too wish and pray that the Shehenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan continues to inspire youngsters with this huge persona, performance and sincerity in his craft!

