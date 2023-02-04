Athiya Shetty, a Bollywood actress, is recognized for her fashionable appearances. The diva is now a huge celebrity in the industry. The actress captivates and entertains her audience with wonderful imagery. Her fans like viewing her amazing photographs, and she looks stunning.

Athiya Shetty is a gorgeous Bollywood actress who has captured the hearts of millions of people. She is a fashionable star whose elegant look leaves an effect on us. She has also been in a number of popular films and had outstanding performances. The actress urged her admirers to follow her on Instagram in order to share a fantastic picture.

Athiya Shetty made her film debut in 2015 with the Nikhil Advani-directed romantic action picture Hero, a remake of co-producer Subhash Ghai’s 1983 classic of the same name. Salman Khan produced the film, which Advani co-wrote with Umesh Bist.

Athiya routinely blasts the internet with her gorgeous photographs and never fails to amaze fashion with her style statements. The diva is a fashion icon, and she just headed to Instagram to appear in a lovely image in a purple bodycon dress; have a look.

Athiya Shetty’s Outfit Appearance

Athiya Shetty looked stunning in a purple full-sleeved long-length bodycon dress and black high heels. Her hair was pulled back into a tight bun. Athiya applied dark brown blush and pink lipstick on her nude makeup face. She is so stunning that she doesn’t need any accessories to complete her look. In the picture, she sits on the floor, bends her back, puts her forehead on her knees, and strikes a fascinating stance for the photoshoot.

Athiya Shetty’s Upcoming Project

On the work front, Athiya Shetty has agreed to portray the main character in footballer Afshan Ashiq’s biographical film, Hope Solo.

Athiya Shetty’s Personal Life

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul married in a private ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s magnificent Khandala house on Monday, January 23. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul married according to Mangalorean culture. Close friends and family members were present at their modest wedding.

Athiya Shetty looks amazing in a long purple bodycon dress, isn't she?