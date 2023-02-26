Athiya Shetty, a Bollywood actress, is known for her trendy looks. As a result, the diva has become an industry celebrity. With beautiful images, the performer captivates and entertains her audience. Her followers like looking at her incredible images, and she appears lovely. Athiya Shetty made her cinematic debut in 2015 with Hero, a remake of co-producer Subhash Ghai’s 1983 classic directed by Nikhil Advani. Advani co-wrote the script with Umesh Bist, and Salman Khan produced it.

Athiya Shetty is a stunning Bollywood actress who has won the hearts of millions. She is a trendy celebrity whose elegant appearance has an impact on us. She has also been in many popular films, giving great performances. Athiya often floods the internet with her stunning images and never ceases to astonish fashion with her stylish statements. The actress entertains and delights her audience with wonderful imagery. Her fans like viewing her stunning photographs, and she looks amazing.

She is a fashionable star who impresses us with her attractive beauty. She has also been in other popular films and has given spectacular performances. To share a gorgeous snapshot on her Instagram page, the actress released a picture sequence of herself in an ivory mukaish work lehenga; scroll down to check her lehenga look.

Athiya Shetty’s Lehenga Outfit Appearance

Athiya Shetty has uploaded some images to Instagram. She wore an ivory mukaish work lehenga with a matching long shrug. Her hair was styled in a middle-parted ponytail. She completed her heavy makeup with brown eyeshadow, light brown colored blush with glittery highlight cheeks, and glossy brown lipstick. She finished off her ensemble with long antique earrings and a green bindi.

In the first image, she reveals her left side and offers the camera a starry gaze. In the second image, she is taken in a close-up shot, revealing her back outfit and giving an oozing stance. Athiya Shetty captioned her post, “Get spellbound by the allure of spring in @alayabystage3’s ’23 Collection inspired by a fairytale-ish dream Presenting you Athiya Shetty X Alaya: Spring Summer 23′ collection.”

Did you like Athiya Shetty’s Lehenga outfit? Let us know your opinions in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.