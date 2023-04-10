Katrina Kaif‘s radiant natural attractiveness has every admirer swooning. Katrina recently opened up about her daily beauty regimen and the thing she enjoys doing the most for her complexion to achieve that unmistakable radiance. But, of course, a healthy skincare practice is essential to any cosmetic regimen. So she begins with two cups of tepid water each morning, followed by celery juice.

After that, she enjoys doing facial massages for my epidermis. She believes it is vastly underappreciated. It’s fantastic for your face’s features. You can use a few droplets of your preferred facial lotion in your palm. And nowadays, you can watch many beautiful videos that show you various methods to do facial massage, which she adores.

Katrina said she prefers to keep her day cosmetics minimal and natural when not working. She also mentioned that she enjoys icing her face in the mornings, an excellent way to reduce irritation and refresh your complexion.

Another thing she promotes is never skipping meals. Instead, she suggested having two meals if necessary. Katrina describes idlis as her “mid-morning snack” or “second breakfast,” and she “tries to eat simply” and is not scared of consuming rice. However, she believes that Idli is better made from naturally fermenting rice and Urad dal and that adding some yoghurt to ferment it further (makes the idlis fluffier).

Source – Indian Express

