Movies | Snippets

Disha Patani captivates readers as she graces the cover of the popular magazine, Hello. Dressed in a shimmering silver bodycon dress adorned with sequins, to looking all princess like in pastel pink gown, Disha exudes glamour and confidence, check out pictures below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 Jul,2023 03:00:56
Disha Patani aces in pastel pink gown, netizens say, ‘Ariana Grande Lite’

With an irresistible combination of elegance and allure, Disha Patani captivates readers as she graces the cover of the popular magazine, Hello. Dressed in a shimmering silver bodycon dress adorned with sequins, to looking all princess like in pastel pink gown, Disha exudes glamour and confidence. Her long tresses cascade down, adding to her mesmerizing presence. The striking smokey makeup accentuates her features, while a statement diamond necklace adds a touch of luxury and aesthetic aura.

Taking readers on a visual voyage, the photo series transports us to the enchanting realm of Qatar, where the breathtaking cover was captured. Against the backdrop of this mystical land, Disha shines as the focal point. With her recent sensational hit song in Project K and the buzz surrounding her name, Disha has become the talk of the town. This special edition serves as a tribute to her exceptional talent and her ascent to stardom, celebrating her achievements in the industry.

Disha Patani’s fashion photoshoot showdown:

However, soon after Disha Patani took to her Instagram handle, fans couldn’t help but go gushing with her spectacular look in the series of pictures. But what caught our attention in the process, that netizens could point out resemblance that of Ariana Grande, soon after Disha shared the pictures.

One wrote, “Ariana Grande Lite”

Another wrote, “Ariana Grande from Bombay”

A third user wrote, “Why is she looking like Ariana Grande?”

How far do you agree to these users? Let us know in the comments.

