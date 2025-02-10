Disha Patani Embraces Casual Chic in Leafy Green Top and Oversized Denim

The Bollywood beauty stepped out in a leafy green deep-neck top that perfectly captured the essence of breezy, tropical fashion

The standout feature of the top was its intricate crisscross tie-up design at the back, which added a playful and sultry touch to her fresh, Goa-inspired look

Complementing her stylish top, Disha opted for oversized baggy blue denim jeans, striking a perfect balance between comfort and fashion. The jeans’ relaxed fit added a laid-back vibe, making the entire outfit feel effortlessly cool. She completed her look with classic white sneakers, reinforcing the athleisure aesthetic while ensuring maximum comfort

Her beauty choices further enhanced her natural glow. Disha kept her makeup light and fresh, embracing a soft pink makeup palette that highlighted her flawless complexion. Her lips were painted subtly, keeping the focus on her radiant skin. To add to the easygoing charm of her outfit, she left her hair open in soft curls, perfectly framing her face and enhancing the overall aesthetic

Disha Patani’s latest look teaches how to nail effortless summer dressing. Her trendy yet simple top with oversized denim and minimal accessories makes for an ideal go-to outfit, whether heading to a beachside brunch or exploring a new city. Fashion enthusiasts can take inspiration from her knack for blending comfort with contemporary trends, proving that sometimes, less is more.