Disha Patani dazzles in an off-shoulder black Versace dress

Bollywood sensation Disha Patani, known for her impeccable style and grace, recently set Instagram ablaze with a series of breathtaking photos. Dressed in a ravishing off-shoulder black mini dress by Versace, she left her fans and fellow celebrities swooning over her exquisite look.

Disha effortlessly slipped into a body-hugging black dress from the iconic Versace fashion house. The off-shoulder design accentuated her slender frame, while the mini length exuded a sense of youthful charm. To complement her alluring ensemble, Disha opted for black pump pencil heels that added an element of sophistication to her look. Disha carried a chic black handbag, also from Versace. A sleek gold bracelet adorned her wrist, adding a subtle hint of glamour. She wore her hair in loose waves, letting them cascade down her shoulders. Her makeup was subtly done. A touch of pink lipstick added a pop of color to her look.

Disha’s Instagram post garnered the attention it deserved, with fellow actress Mouni Roy expressing her admiration with a string of heart-eye emojis. Fans were equally vocal in their praise, showering her with compliments and affectionate comments. Mouni took to the comment section and wrote: “😍😍😍😍 stunner ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” While, a fan wrote: “u r stunning beautiful amazing captivating extremely sexy my dream 😍 ❤️ ♥️ 💖 💕 ✨️ 😍 ❤️ ♥️ 💖 💕 ✨️ 😍 ❤️ I do anything to take u out for a beautiful dinner date” Another mentioned, “@dishapatani looking absolutely stunning diva 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”