Disha Patani, the popular actress, marked her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni, and succeeded in stealing the thunder with her acting talent in the film. From her looks that are making a statement to her acting skills on-screen, there is nothing that audiences are not loving about Disha.

Disha has one of the hottest bodies in the business. And that is why she was roped in by Calvin Klein to endorse their products. Disha always wowed her fans with stunning photographs wearing Calvin Klein sets. The diva today shared yet another click of her beige CK lingerie set.

In the photo shared by the actress on Instagram, she can be seen flaunting her well-toned midriff. The actress invited fans to meet her via the post. She captioned her photo: “Hey, Mumbai! Can’t wait to see you all tomorrow at @calvinklein store at 4 PM on 24th February in Jio world drive mall, BKC! 🌸 #MyCalvins” Check below!