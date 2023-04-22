ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Disha Patani Sizzles In Green Shimmery Co-Ord Set; Netizens Go Awe

Disha Patani is exuding gorgeousness in her latest pictures on Instagram

Author: Aarti Tiwari
22 Apr,2023 20:00:27
Disha Patani Sizzles In Green Shimmery Co-Ord Set; Netizens Go Awe

Disha Patani is a constant beauty. The actress started her acting journey with the Telugu film Loafer and later marked her Bollywood debut with M S Dhoni The Untold Story. Disha has managed to grab the audience’s attention with her skilful acting and killer looks. And yet again, the diva is sizzling in her new picture. Let’s check out.

Disha Patani’s Style

The captivating Disha Patani donned a shimmery green plunging neckline backless top paired with a skinny thigh-high slit skirt. Her green earrings, dewy makeup, luscious lips, and wavy beach hairstyle rounded her appearance. She flaunted her picturesque figure throughout the photoshoot.

In the first picture, Disha Patani made a mesmerizing pose. She flipped her hair, keeping her audience hooked on her gorgeousness. Disha Patani’s backless striking images are just worth watching.

Disha Patani Sizzles In Green Shimmery Co-Ord Set; Netizens Go Awe 800219

Disha Patani Sizzles In Green Shimmery Co-Ord Set; Netizens Go Awe 800220

Disha Patani Sizzles In Green Shimmery Co-Ord Set; Netizens Go Awe 800221

Reacting to this, users spammed her post. A fan wrote, “Very pretty 💜💜.” The other said, “Awesome.” The third commented, “Why she is looking so amazing 💚.”

Disha Patani Sizzles In Green Shimmery Co-Ord Set; Netizens Go Awe 800222

Disha Patani Sizzles In Green Shimmery Co-Ord Set; Netizens Go Awe 800223

Disha Patani Work

Making her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni The Untold Story, Disha Patani has appeared in many films like Malang, Kung Fu Yoga, etc.

On the other hand, the diva is one of the most awaited actresses at events, parties, red carpets, functions, etc. Her sartorial fashion keeps her in trend. She is known to slay with her style.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Mouni Roy sizzles in purple bodycon dress, bestie Disha Patani calls her ‘stunning’
Mouni Roy sizzles in purple bodycon dress, bestie Disha Patani calls her ‘stunning’
Suriya-Disha Patani starrer movie gets new title 'Kanguva', all details inside
Suriya-Disha Patani starrer movie gets new title 'Kanguva', all details inside
BFFs Mouni Roy And Disha Patani Twin In Cute Crop Top, Actor Karan Tacker Reacts
BFFs Mouni Roy And Disha Patani Twin In Cute Crop Top, Actor Karan Tacker Reacts
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy have someone in common, what's cooking?
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy have someone in common, what's cooking?
Revealed why Disha Patani calls Mouni Roy 'beautiful', find out
Revealed why Disha Patani calls Mouni Roy 'beautiful', find out
Disha Patani’s Stunning Thigh High Silver Outfit Swag Is Irresistible
Disha Patani’s Stunning Thigh High Silver Outfit Swag Is Irresistible
Latest Stories
Secret Revealed: Sara Tendulkar's Toned Body
Secret Revealed: Sara Tendulkar's Toned Body
5-Step Secret To Have Flawless Glow Like Neha Kakkar
5-Step Secret To Have Flawless Glow Like Neha Kakkar
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Shraddha Kapoor Did These Dedicated Workouts To Slay Her Bikini Look In Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar
Shraddha Kapoor Did These Dedicated Workouts To Slay Her Bikini Look In Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses minor growth, earns 25.75 crores on day 2
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses minor growth, earns 25.75 crores on day 2
Read Latest News