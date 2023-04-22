Disha Patani Sizzles In Green Shimmery Co-Ord Set; Netizens Go Awe

Disha Patani is exuding gorgeousness in her latest pictures on Instagram

Disha Patani is a constant beauty. The actress started her acting journey with the Telugu film Loafer and later marked her Bollywood debut with M S Dhoni The Untold Story. Disha has managed to grab the audience’s attention with her skilful acting and killer looks. And yet again, the diva is sizzling in her new picture. Let’s check out.

Disha Patani’s Style

The captivating Disha Patani donned a shimmery green plunging neckline backless top paired with a skinny thigh-high slit skirt. Her green earrings, dewy makeup, luscious lips, and wavy beach hairstyle rounded her appearance. She flaunted her picturesque figure throughout the photoshoot.

In the first picture, Disha Patani made a mesmerizing pose. She flipped her hair, keeping her audience hooked on her gorgeousness. Disha Patani’s backless striking images are just worth watching.

Reacting to this, users spammed her post. A fan wrote, “Very pretty 💜💜.” The other said, “Awesome.” The third commented, “Why she is looking so amazing 💚.”

Disha Patani Work

Making her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni The Untold Story, Disha Patani has appeared in many films like Malang, Kung Fu Yoga, etc.

On the other hand, the diva is one of the most awaited actresses at events, parties, red carpets, functions, etc. Her sartorial fashion keeps her in trend. She is known to slay with her style.