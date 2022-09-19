Dulquer Salmaan has done it again, with the success of Sita Raman with Mrunal Thakur. The film is winning hearts for the poignant and pure love tale that it depicts. Dulquer has bagged two hits with Kurup and Sita Ramam and is excited about this phase in his career. Just when his fans felt that Dulquer has played almost every possible shade of being a lover boy, he came up with yet another magical portrayal in Sita Ramam. Dulquer’s performance has been the talking point of the industry.

Well, during a press meet Dulquer was asked about his initial days and how he is being compared to Master Shah Rukh Khan in his craft. A report on 123telugu.com talked about this and we take reference from that story for our write up here.

Few started to compare his work in Sita Ramam to Sharukh Khan’s Veer Zaara. The actor responded to this by saying that comparing him with Sharukh Khan is like insulting Sharukh. Dulquer added that he grew up watching Sharukh’s films and termed him as his inspiration.

Dulquer Salmaan further said that he looked up to Sharukh when he had doubts in the starting stage of his career. The actor also added that there is only one Sharukh Khan. This shows how much he adores King Khan. Dulquer Salmaan now has the R Balki film Chup for release later this month.

We wish him all the very best!! May he have a hat-trick of hits!!

