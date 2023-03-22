One of the most auspicious times of the year in Hinduism is here again. The festival of Chaitra Navratri is right around the corner. It begins on March 22 and ends on March 30. Devotees of Maa Durga and Lord Rama are gearing up to celebrate the nine-day-long festival.

Each day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to the nine avatars of Goddess Shakti, and on the last day, people observe Ram Navami – Lord Ram’s birth. Chaitra Navratri starts on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar and falls in March or April. It also marks the Hindu New Year.

Monalisa and Aamrapali Dubey are also celebrating Navratri in their own style. Recently, Monalisa and Aamrapali took to Instagram and wished their fans on this special day. Monalisa shared photos in which she is seen wearing a yellow saree and red blouse. On the other hand, Aamrapali is seen wearing a beige colour saree. Check their photos and special wishes!