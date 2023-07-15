ADVERTISEMENT
Europe Diaries: Kareena Kapoor gets mystic under the surreal pink sky, see pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are on a dreamy vacation in Europe with their sons, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena, who likes to share updates on social media, has been posting pictures of their trip on Instagram

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 Jul,2023 00:05:15
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are on a dreamy vacation in Europe with their sons, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena, who likes to share updates on social media, has been posting pictures of their trip on Instagram. Recently, she shared a beautiful photo of herself in front of a stunning backdrop.

In the picture, Kareena is posing for the camera, enjoying the peaceful view during her vacation. The sky is pink, and there are green mountains all around. Kareena is wearing loose jeans and a shawl. She looks gorgeous in this picture. She captioned it simply as “Framed.” The actress looked stunning as she wore a stylish black shawl, wrapping herself to beat the heat. The diva decked it up with baggy denim jeans.

Have a look-

Recently, Kareena also shared a funny picture with Saif from their vacation. Their sons, Taimur and Jeh, accidentally appeared in the photo. Kareena wrote, “Hair Flying. Hero next to me. Alps in the background… Ready for the shot. Summer 2023.”

Before going to Europe, Saif and Kareena had a vacation in London. Fan clubs shared lots of pictures and videos of them walking around the streets of London, which made fans very happy.

What makes Europe the best place to explore

Europe offers a glimpse into the past while providing opportunities to immerse oneself in various customs and traditions. From the picturesque Swiss Alps to the charming canals of Venice, the continent’s natural beauty is captivating. Europe’s renowned museums, theaters, and music festivals showcase its artistic brilliance, while its diverse cuisine tantalizes the taste buds. With easy transportation connections and a multitude of experiences awaiting, Europe truly stands out as a must-visit destination for unforgettable exploration.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

