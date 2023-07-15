Europe Diaries: Kareena Kapoor gets mystic under the surreal pink sky, see pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are on a dreamy vacation in Europe with their sons, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena, who likes to share updates on social media, has been posting pictures of their trip on Instagram. Recently, she shared a beautiful photo of herself in front of a stunning backdrop.

In the picture, Kareena is posing for the camera, enjoying the peaceful view during her vacation. The sky is pink, and there are green mountains all around. Kareena is wearing loose jeans and a shawl. She looks gorgeous in this picture. She captioned it simply as “Framed.” The actress looked stunning as she wore a stylish black shawl, wrapping herself to beat the heat. The diva decked it up with baggy denim jeans.

Have a look-

Recently, Kareena also shared a funny picture with Saif from their vacation. Their sons, Taimur and Jeh, accidentally appeared in the photo. Kareena wrote, “Hair Flying. Hero next to me. Alps in the background… Ready for the shot. Summer 2023.”

Before going to Europe, Saif and Kareena had a vacation in London. Fan clubs shared lots of pictures and videos of them walking around the streets of London, which made fans very happy.

