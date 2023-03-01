We have far too many celebrations planned, so pulling off a clear-cut sartorial statement with just one outfit at a time is essential. In our opinion, the best things in life come in beautifully designed monochrome sets, and wearing an ethnic costume as your first and default choice will earn you the title of most fashionable girl. If you need some advice, we must admit that sharara sets surprisingly dominated last year’s fashion scene. These can simply be going strong, killing it, and never stopping.

So, look at these two examples to envision a more glitzy tomorrow. Bollywood divas are undoubtedly skilled in assisting us in getting ready, particularly in the desi department.

Deepika Padukone And Parineeti Chopra’s Sharara Outfits

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan wore a sharara ensemble from the couture line of Faraz Manan. The designer is most known for fusing traditional crafts with a western perspective to create clothes for modern women. And Sara Ali Khan’s exquisitely constructed sharara set exemplified Manan’s ideology. The design featured a kurta and sharara trousers on a nude satin silk background. The outfit was richly embellished with delicate white embroidery and decorations in floral and geometric themes. Her peplum-esque shape and scalloped hem made her full-sleeved, high-neckline kurta stand out. The fit-and-flare pants offered a refined edge to the eye-catching combination.

Parineeti Chopra

We adore this new sharara set by the Mumbai-based designer. Yesterday, Parineeti Chopra wore an ethnic outfit from her holiday “Reveille” collection. Tanya Ghavri dressed the Girl on the Train actress in a two-piece, white, hand-embroidered sharara ensemble for a special performance. The deep V-neck kurta top featured lovely shine and several geometric motifs. What else is equally great as mirrors? This had an interesting triangular hem. Look at the elegant fabric belt that defined her waist and complete the look with breezy sharara pants and jewelry, including a statement choker necklace, a ring with double drama, and sparkling circular earrings.

Who styled it better, Sara Ali Khan Or Parineeti Chopra?