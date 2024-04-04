Movies | Snippets

Alia Bhatt is a true beauty in the B'Town industry. This time, she shared a gorgeous selfie of herself with a bare face; take a look below.

Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular actresses. She is noted not just for her exceptional acting abilities but also for her simplicity and flair. She looks stunning without makeup and shines like a star. She is a sweetie pie, and we can’t quit fawning over her adorable face. On Tuesday evening, Alia Bhatt came to Instagram and astonished everyone with her no-makeup appearance.

Alia Bhatt’s No-Makeup Look Appearance-

Alia Bhatt shared a selfie on Instagram in which she was seen wearing no makeup. The actress flashed a million-dollar smile at the camera. The diva appears in a grey broad strappy, sleeveless outfit. Her cheeks are flushed with natural radiance, which adds warmth and liveliness to her overall look. Her no-makeup selfies demonstrate her innate beauty and effortless charm. Her glowing skin, brilliant eyes, and genuine smile demonstrate that true beauty comes from inside.

Alia’s Work Front

Alia Bhatt revealed her upcoming film, Jigra, on social media. Vasan Bala directed the film. Interestingly, the picture is co-produced by filmmaker Karan Johar, who is making his debut in the action genre with Dharma Movies. The film is set to be released on 27th September 2024.

Alia Bhatt’s no-makeup look has certainly left a lasting impression. What do you think about it? Are you excited about her upcoming film, Jigra? Share your opinions in the comments box and stay updated on IWMBuzz.com.