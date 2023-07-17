ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Gavie Chahal serves the needy in the flood-hit region of Patiala; read details

Gavie Chahal the actor is busy helping out the needy in the flood-hit area around Patiala. He has joined hands with a team helping the needy with ration, medicine etc.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
17 Jul,2023 17:00:27
Gavie Chahal serves the needy in the flood-hit region of Patiala; read details 834666

Gavie Chahal the talented and versatile actor who is known for his portrayal in projects Tiger Zinda Hai, RadhaKrishn, Mohe Rang De etc, is busy helping out the needy, aiding them to get to a place of shelter, after the heavy rains lashed the Patiala, Ludhiana belts and many more districts.

Gavie is helping out in the flood-hit situation with whatever help he can to save lives.

Says Gavie, “I have always helped out on humanitarian grounds wherever possible. So I went to the camp near Patiala where people have been badly affected by the flood situation. I helped them in whatever way I could. I helped people get ration, water etc. We have been there working out for the past four days. We saved people in boats, gave them ration and medicines. We covered many areas including the slum areas so that they get their basic amenities. Today, we have put a medical camp moving from place to place to treat such people who are affected.”

“We have a set up of ambulance, multi-speciality doctors etc. We have the help of Dr Punit Phull from the Phull Neuro Multi-Speciality Hospital, Patiala who has joined the cause. People are getting together to help these people. It is happy to see more people joining in to serve the needy. We pray that we help them in this time of need and they get better in health and get all the basic amenities that they need,” adds Gavie.

Gavie, may God give you and the entire team involved, the strength to serve more people!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Myra Singh to feature in Kareena Kapoor starrer film The Crew 834615
Exclusive: Myra Singh to feature in Kareena Kapoor starrer film The Crew
My family loves the Butter Chicken that I make: Susmita Banik 834576
My family loves the Butter Chicken that I make: Susmita Banik
Exclusive: Riyansh Iyer to enter Dangal show Baazi Ishq Ki 834567
Exclusive: Riyansh Ayer to enter Dangal show Baazi Ishq Ki
A sultry slip dress would be my dress to kill for a date night: Vidisha Srivastava 834185
A sultry slip dress would be my dress to kill for a date night: Vidisha Srivastava
Exclusive: Praneet Bhat joins the cast of Swastik Productions' Colors show Chand Jalne Laga 834271
Exclusive: Praneet Bhat joins the cast of Swastik Productions’ Colors show Chand Jalne Laga
I like my role in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti as it is negative: Gaurav Wadhwa 834229
I like my role in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti as it is negative: Gaurav Wadhwa
Latest Stories
Guess who's the latest heartthrob smitten by Pooja, the sensational Dream Girl from the B-Town universe? 834701
Guess who’s the latest heartthrob smitten by Pooja, the sensational Dream Girl from the B-Town universe?
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Spoiler: Abhishek Malhan turns doctor; makes fun of Elvish Yadav 834674
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Spoiler: Abhishek Malhan turns doctor; makes fun of Elvish Yadav
Breaking: Welcome 3, Jolly LLB 3 to hit floors soon, Arshad Warsi confirms 834668
Breaking: Welcome 3, Jolly LLB 3 to hit floors soon, Arshad Warsi confirms
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Rajveer accused of stealing at the Luthra house 834691
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Rajveer accused of stealing at the Luthra house
Allu Arjun’s daughter to portray younger version of Janhvi Kapoor in Jr NTR’s Devara 834669
Allu Arjun’s daughter to portray younger version of Janhvi Kapoor in Jr NTR’s Devara
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: OMG!! Mohan seeks to divorce Radha? 834665
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: OMG!! Mohan seeks to divorce Radha?
Read Latest News