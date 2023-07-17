Gavie Chahal serves the needy in the flood-hit region of Patiala; read details

Gavie Chahal the talented and versatile actor who is known for his portrayal in projects Tiger Zinda Hai, RadhaKrishn, Mohe Rang De etc, is busy helping out the needy, aiding them to get to a place of shelter, after the heavy rains lashed the Patiala, Ludhiana belts and many more districts.

Gavie is helping out in the flood-hit situation with whatever help he can to save lives.

Says Gavie, “I have always helped out on humanitarian grounds wherever possible. So I went to the camp near Patiala where people have been badly affected by the flood situation. I helped them in whatever way I could. I helped people get ration, water etc. We have been there working out for the past four days. We saved people in boats, gave them ration and medicines. We covered many areas including the slum areas so that they get their basic amenities. Today, we have put a medical camp moving from place to place to treat such people who are affected.”

“We have a set up of ambulance, multi-speciality doctors etc. We have the help of Dr Punit Phull from the Phull Neuro Multi-Speciality Hospital, Patiala who has joined the cause. People are getting together to help these people. It is happy to see more people joining in to serve the needy. We pray that we help them in this time of need and they get better in health and get all the basic amenities that they need,” adds Gavie.

Gavie, may God give you and the entire team involved, the strength to serve more people!!