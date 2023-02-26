Ram Charan took to his Instagram handle to share some exclusive pictures from the Hollywood Critics Awards. The actor felt honoured and asserted his gratitude with his special post on social media, penning down a beautiful note as RRR, helmed by S.S. Rajamouli bagged the Best International Film Award.

In the pictures, we can see Ram Charan wearing a red velvet blazer suit. He wore the blazer on his formal white shirt that he tucked in his trouser pants. The actor completed the look with a black bow tie, gelled hair and set his beard. Giving on all the vibes of a gentleman, Ram Charan left his fans astounded with his starry look for the night.

Here’s what he had to say about winning the award:

Sharing the inside pictures, Ram Charan wrote, “Honoured to be representing Indian Cinema at the Hollywood critics awards along with @ssrajamouli and MM.Keravani garu. I’m proud of the recognition we received as team RRR tonight. Thank you for having me as a presenter & Angela Bassett, I’m looking forward to my selfie with you soon.@RRRmovie @HCACritics 2023.”

Here take a look at the pictures-

Soon after he shared the exclusive moments on her social media, fans came in gushing to compliment the actor for his grandeur and achievements. One wrote, “Hustle harder in silence Let ur success make Noise”, another commented, “How cute ! Charan ❤🧿 My first and last celebrity crush 🖤 Congratulations”, a third user wrote, “No one can beat your dressing style”