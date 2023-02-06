In Pics: Ajay Devgn Shares Pictures From His Shooting Set Of ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’

Vishal Veeru Devgan, better known as Ajay Devgn, is an incredible and well-known Bollywood actor, film director, and producer who works in the Hindi cinema industry. Ajay Devgn has appeared in nearly 100 films and received various awards, including four National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards.

Ajay Devgn is a talented and promising actor in Bollywood. In 1991, Ajay made his cinematic debut with Phool Aur Kaante. He has appeared in movies like Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Gangaajal, Kaal, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, and Singham. Ajay is recognized as one of the most successful performers in Bollywood.

Ajay Devgn is a frequent social media user. He always gives updates about his forthcoming movies, his personal life, and many other things. He just posted a series of pictures from his shooting set; scroll down to view his appearance.

Ajay Devgn’s Shooting Set Appearance

Ajay Devgn looked dapper in a dark blue tee, framed eyeglasses, and a black wristwatch. In the picture, he stands holding a coffee mug, hugs Tabu, and speaks with Jimmy Shergill and a crew working in the photo. Ajay shared a picture of the clapboard in the second picture and wrote on the clapboard, “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!, scene no. 14B, shot no. 1, take no. 1, and date 04 Feb 2023.” In the last photo, he shared a monochromatic image of Tabu’s half-face look and clapboard written, “Scene no. 14B, Shot no. 3, take no. 3, date 04-02-2023, Night shot no. 1.” Ajay Devgn captioned his post, “From the sets of #AuronMeinKahanDumTha with @neerajpofficial #ShootingBegins @tabutiful @jimmysheirgill.”

About Bholaa Movie

Bholaa is a forthcoming Hindi-language action movie directed by Ajay Devgn. Ajay Devgn produced the film, which also stars him and Tabu. This movie is a remake of the Tamil film Kaithi produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films, and Dream Warrior Pictures. It is set to hit theatres on March 30, 2023.

What do you think about Ajay Devgn's latest shooting picture appearance?