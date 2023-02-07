Bhumi Pednekar is a well-known and famous actor and performer in Bollywood movies. Bhumi has worked in the Hindi entertainment business for the past ten years. Every year, she dedicates her entire time and attention to becoming a bigger and greater performer.

Bhumi Pednekar rose to prominence with her debut film Dum Lagake Haisha. Ayushmann Khurrana played the male lead in the film. In the film, Bhumi plays the part of an overweight woman. Bhumi has carved out her place in Bollywood with flicks like these. Her unorthodox roles have earned her national acclaim.

Bhumi Pednekar traveled to Ujjain to get Lord Mahakal’s blessings at the famed Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple. While there, she and her sister Samiksha Pednekar obtained good fortune from Nandi Hall after visiting Lord Mahakal.

Bhumi Pednekar’s Picture Appearance

Bhumi Pednekar looked lovely in a red and printed salwar suit with a floral-printed dupatta. Her hair was styled in a messy middle-parted hairdo. Bhumi Pednekar applied light brown lipstick to her naked face. Samiksha Pednekar looked stunning in a bright blue chikankari salwar suit. Her hair was pulled back in a half ponytail. She wore dark brown lipstick and kept her makeup minimal. She exclusively wears long silver earrings as jewelry.

In the first image, Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha pose in a straight posture with two pandits. Bhumi was covering her head with a dupatta. In the second image, Bhumi Pednekar bows in front of Pandit because she is dressed in a flowery maala. She uploaded an image of Lord Shiva Murti in her recent post with beautiful sky scenery. Bhumi Pednekar captioned her post, “The energy, the connect, the strength needs to be felt. There is peace and protection that needs to be felt. #JaiMahakal #Ujjain.”

Bhumi Pednekar’s Upcoming Movies

Bhumi Pednekar will reunite with Rajkummar Rao in Anubhav Sinha’s thriller Bheed, and she will portray a police officer in Bhakshak. In addition, Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor will co-star in two films: the thriller The Lady Killer and the comic Meri Patni Ka Remake. She will also co-star with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaah.

