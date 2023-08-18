ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Inside Arjun Kapoor's joyous 'long weekends'

Arjun Kapoor is a handsome hunk in Bollywood. The actor loves to live life to the fullest, and here he gives a sneak peek into his joyous long weekends. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 Aug,2023 02:05:19
Inside Arjun Kapoor's joyous 'long weekends' 843472

The charming Arjun Kapoor has always entertained fans through his social media dump. With his latest photo dump, the actor gives us a sneak peek into his fun and cozy weekend vibes. In his post, the actor focuses on the journey of life and teaches us to make life worthwhile.

Arjun Kapoor’s Joyous Weekend

With the long and joyous weekend vibes, Arjun teaches that life is a journey and everyone has to struggle every day to get what one wants, but you should understand that life is short, so live it to the fullest. His caption says, “Life is short; make your weekends long…”

Throughout the series of pictures, Arjun reveals what he does on his weekends. From a cozy morning lunch, swimming in the fresh blue water, enjoying the delicious spaghetti, to burning some calories, the actor knows how to make his weekends special and fun.

Inside Arjun Kapoor's joyous 'long weekends' 843464

Inside Arjun Kapoor's joyous 'long weekends' 843465

Inside Arjun Kapoor's joyous 'long weekends' 843466

Inside Arjun Kapoor's joyous 'long weekends' 843467

Inside Arjun Kapoor's joyous 'long weekends' 843468

Inside Arjun Kapoor's joyous 'long weekends' 843469

Inside Arjun Kapoor's joyous 'long weekends' 843470

Inside Arjun Kapoor's joyous 'long weekends' 843471

Arjun Kapoor always amazes me with his fitness and life goals. He teaches us to be free and love life to the fullest because the journey on earth is short, so every moment should be big. His weekend pictures and feels are everything we wish. With his joyous time, he makes us feel jealous, but his amazing weekend vibes entertained us.

Undoubtedly, the cozy and joyous long weekend of Arjun Kapoor made you feel better. Please share your thoughts in the comments section.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Anshula Kapoor recalls memories with her late mother Mona Shourie, shares unseen childhood pics 838692
Anshula Kapoor recalls memories with her late mother Mona Shourie, shares unseen childhood pics
Arjun Kapoor labels Alia Bhatt as ‘Mini Meryl Streep’ after watching RRPK trailer 823960
Arjun Kapoor labels Alia Bhatt as ‘Mini Meryl Streep’ after watching RRPK trailer
Kriti Sanon and Rakul Preet Singh have a message for Arjun Kapoor 820633
Kriti Sanon and Rakul Preet Singh have a message for Arjun Kapoor
Parineeti Chopra's Quirky Birthday Wish For Arjun Kapoor 820197
Parineeti Chopra’s Quirky Birthday Wish For Arjun Kapoor
Uff Uff! Malaika Arora Dances To Chaiyya Chaiyya At Arjun Kapoor's Birthday Bash 820088
Uff Uff! Malaika Arora Dances To Chaiyya Chaiyya At Arjun Kapoor’s Birthday Bash
IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5: Best Dressed Actors 819168
IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5: Best Dressed Actors
Latest Stories
Take Code From Malavika Mohanan To Slay The Contemporary Co-ords 843462
Take Code From Malavika Mohanan To Slay The Contemporary Co-ords
Rubina Dilaik exudes chic glam in black bralette, see pics 843301
Rubina Dilaik exudes chic glam in black bralette, see pics
In Pics: Akshara Singh Looks Magical In Green Saree 843653
In Pics: Akshara Singh Looks Magical In Green Saree
Aashika Bhatia keeps it bold n casual in her streetstyle, see pics 843680
Aashika Bhatia keeps it bold n casual in her streetstyle, see pics
Lights, Camera, Dance: Hema Malini and Ayushmann Khurrana's Unforgettable Encounter! 843688
Lights, Camera, Dance: Hema Malini and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Unforgettable Encounter!
Jessica Alba Epitomises Strong Woman Vibes In Tangerine Dress, Sneak Peek 843632
Jessica Alba Epitomises Strong Woman Vibes In Tangerine Dress, Sneak Peek
Read Latest News