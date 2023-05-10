ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s perfect mornings

Priyanka is cherishing every moment spent with her daughter, and fans can't get enough of the heartwarming content she shares on social media. Sharing pictures, she called it her ‘perfect mornings’

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
10 May,2023 15:30:20
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s perfect mornings

Priyanka Chopra, the Citadel actor, has been delighting fans by sharing glimpses of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, as they enjoy quality time together in New York. Recently, the star took to her Instagram Stories to post a candid snapshot of her little one.

PeeCee shares adorable picture of Malti Marie

The charming photo shows Malti Marie Chopra Jonas sitting on a bed while her mother captures the moment from a side angle. The window behind her provides a stunning view of the city, adding to the aesthetic appeal of the image. Malti looks adorable in her printed blue floral dress and complementing silver and blue earrings.

It’s clear that Priyanka is cherishing every moment spent with her daughter, and fans can’t get enough of the heartwarming content she shares on social media. The post has already garnered a lot of attention and love from followers, who are eagerly waiting for more glimpses of the mother-daughter duo.

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s perfect mornings 805747

PeeCee-Nick welcome parenthood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter, Malti, into the world in January 2022 through surrogacy. The power couple made a heartfelt joint announcement on their social media platforms, sharing the joyous news of the arrival of their first child.

Since the announcement, fans and well-wishers have eagerly followed Priyanka and Nick’s parenthood journey, eagerly awaiting glimpses and updates about their adorable bundle of joy. The couple’s openness about their surrogacy experience has sparked conversations and shed light on alternative paths to parenthood, inspiring others along the way.

Dropping the announcement, Priyanka wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Priyanka Chopra gives insights on how Apu From The Simpsons changed her life, read
Priyanka Chopra gives insights on how Apu From The Simpsons changed her life, read
Priyanka Chopra goes on weekend walk with daughter Malti Marie, Ileana D’Cruz says ‘Ugh my heart’
Priyanka Chopra goes on weekend walk with daughter Malti Marie, Ileana D’Cruz says ‘Ugh my heart’
Alia Bhatt had Priyanka Chopra to her rescue at Met Gala, here’s why
Alia Bhatt had Priyanka Chopra to her rescue at Met Gala, here’s why
Priyanka Chopra calls her wedding with Nick Jonas ‘bittersweet’, read
Priyanka Chopra calls her wedding with Nick Jonas ‘bittersweet’, read
"I went into a deep, deep depression”, Priyanka Chopra opens up on her nose surgery
"I went into a deep, deep depression”, Priyanka Chopra opens up on her nose surgery
Paris Hilton reacts to Priyanka Chopra's stunning MET Gala 2023 look, see comment
Paris Hilton reacts to Priyanka Chopra's stunning MET Gala 2023 look, see comment
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Sandeep Kapoor to enter Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi
Exclusive: Sandeep Kapoor to enter Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi
Meet spoiler: Meet tries to uncover an orphan kid's mysterious death
Meet spoiler: Meet tries to uncover an orphan kid's mysterious death
Shraddha Kapoor Wows In Short Hairstyle, see pics
Shraddha Kapoor Wows In Short Hairstyle, see pics
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra gets ATTACKED
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra gets ATTACKED
Go Goa Gone Turns 10
Go Goa Gone Turns 10
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha screams for help from inside the freezer room
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha screams for help from inside the freezer room
Read Latest News