Inside Priyanka Chopra’s perfect mornings

Priyanka is cherishing every moment spent with her daughter, and fans can't get enough of the heartwarming content she shares on social media. Sharing pictures, she called it her ‘perfect mornings’

Priyanka Chopra, the Citadel actor, has been delighting fans by sharing glimpses of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, as they enjoy quality time together in New York. Recently, the star took to her Instagram Stories to post a candid snapshot of her little one.

PeeCee shares adorable picture of Malti Marie

The charming photo shows Malti Marie Chopra Jonas sitting on a bed while her mother captures the moment from a side angle. The window behind her provides a stunning view of the city, adding to the aesthetic appeal of the image. Malti looks adorable in her printed blue floral dress and complementing silver and blue earrings.

It’s clear that Priyanka is cherishing every moment spent with her daughter, and fans can’t get enough of the heartwarming content she shares on social media. The post has already garnered a lot of attention and love from followers, who are eagerly waiting for more glimpses of the mother-daughter duo.

PeeCee-Nick welcome parenthood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter, Malti, into the world in January 2022 through surrogacy. The power couple made a heartfelt joint announcement on their social media platforms, sharing the joyous news of the arrival of their first child.

Since the announcement, fans and well-wishers have eagerly followed Priyanka and Nick’s parenthood journey, eagerly awaiting glimpses and updates about their adorable bundle of joy. The couple’s openness about their surrogacy experience has sparked conversations and shed light on alternative paths to parenthood, inspiring others along the way.

Dropping the announcement, Priyanka wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,”