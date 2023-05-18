ADVERTISEMENT
''It’s playtime for Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie, see pics

Priyanka Chopra reunites with daughter Malti Marie, shares pictures as the mother-daughter duo get geared for some fun play together. Scroll down below to check on their adorable moment

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 May,2023 19:00:13
''It's playtime for Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie, see pics

After a brief work trip to Venice, global icon Priyanka Chopra has returned to the United States. Despite her demanding schedule, the superstar couldn’t help but miss her beloved daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, throughout her travels. Eager to be reunited, Priyanka took to social media on Wednesday to share an endearing photo capturing their heartfelt reunion.

The adorable snapshot showcases Priyanka and Malti in the latter’s playpen. Priyanka, dressed in a comfortable grey lounge set, can be seen holding a cardboard box. However, much to the amusement of many, Malti, like many desi kids, appears to be more intrigued by the simple cardboard box than her array of toys.

Peecee’s adorable moment with Malti Marie

The heartwarming photo not only showcases the strong bond between mother and daughter but also highlights the universal truth that sometimes the simplest of things can capture a child’s attention and bring immense joy.

''It’s playtime for Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie, see pics 808400

Sharing the beautiful picture on her Instagram stories, Priyanka wrote, “Reunited… What do we have here MM (Malti Marie)?” in the caption. Here take a look-

Priyanka Chopra embracing motherhood

The actress welcomed her daughter Malti Marie through surrogacy. The actress tied the knot with the popular singer Nick Jonas, back in 2018. Ever since, Malti came to their lives, the couple has been in all awe of their daughter. Earlier, celebrating mother’s day, Peecee shared heartfelt post on her social media handle, offering nothing but gratitude.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

