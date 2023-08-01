ADVERTISEMENT
Jailer: Tamannaah Bhatia compares Rajinikanth with Tom Cruise, scraps off age-gap debate

Tamannaah dismissed any concerns about the age gap and emphasized the importance of focusing on the characters they portray rather than their ages. Read below to know what she said.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
01 Aug,2023 03:35:08
Jailer: Tamannaah Bhatia compares Rajinikanth with Tom Cruise, scraps off age-gap debate 839483

Tamannaah Bhatia has set the stage on fire with her sensational dance moves in the song “Kaavaalaa” from her upcoming film “Jailer” starring opposite the legendary Thalaiva Rajinikanth. The actress garners praise for her fantastic performance, and her dedication to her craft shines through.

During the launch of another song, “Tu Aa Dilbara” from the same film, Tamannaah addressed the age differences between her and Rajinikanth. At 33 years old, she will be sharing the screen with the 72-year-old superstar, as well as opposite the 67-year-old sensation Chiranjeevi in “Bhola Shankar.” However, Tamannaah dismissed any concerns about the age gap and emphasized the importance of focusing on the characters they portray rather than their ages.

She confidently stated, “Why are you even looking at the age difference? You have to look at two characters that are being played on the screen, that’s it.” Tamannaah drew inspiration from Hollywood star Tom Cruise, known for his incredible stunts even at the age of 60. She was eager to take on saucy dance numbers at any age, just like her idols.

According to Zoom, a source revealed that Tamannaah is making her career choices based on her own terms. She recognizes the immense opportunity and popularity of working alongside superstars like Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth. Her collaborations with these megastars have already created waves on the internet, with millions of views for their song sequences.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s confidence, talent, and versatility continue to impress both audiences and critics alike. Her willingness to take on challenging roles and work with industry legends showcases her passion for the craft and her commitment to delivering stellar performances. As her film “Jailer” approaches its release, fans eagerly await to witness Tamannaah’s electrifying chemistry with Rajinikanth on the silver screen.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

