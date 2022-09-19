Jasmin Bhasin stuns as a performer, winning hearts in the roles that have come her way. She has engaged audiences on TV with her amazing portrayal. Now she is making waves in music videos and also in films. She is presently expecting the release of her next film Honeymoon. She awaits the release of it and is all excited.

Recently, Jasmin shared a picture from her still from the movie where she is dressed as a bride in pink. She is all glowing in a pink saree, wearing the wedding chuda and putting up a big smile.

Impressive reactions were coming out from her fans. Jasmin’s boyfriend Aly Goni too replied to the caption and picture of Jasmine saying, ‘Sukh aur Sukoon’.

Check the picture here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Jasmin looks like the surreal and perfect bride. What say, folks? Are you excited for her film?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.