Jawan Box Office Review: Keerthy Suresh posts on Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer 'Jawan'

The wait is over finally as much anticipated Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer film ‘Jawan‘ hit theatres today. The action thriller film managed to buzz in headlines even before the release with the massive pre-booking of the tickets. Trade analysts predict record-breaking numbers for the opening day. Amidst that, South actress Keerthy Suresh shares her opinion on her Instagram handle.

Keerthy Suresh Expresses Her Opinion About Jawan

Taking to her Instagram account, Keerthy shares a post, posing with a bright smile with the director of Jawan, Atlee. However, with her long caption, the actress shares that 7th September is a special day because the world will witness Atlee’s cinematic magic machi.

Further, Keerthy Suresh expresses that her excitement is at its peak for Jawan team Anirudh, Priya Atlee, and Vishnu Kumar. Being a Shah Rukh Khan fan, she said, ‘It is going to be a treat to watch King Khan @iamsrk in this new avatar.’

She added, “We are waiting to be blown away by your performance, sir.”

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhiidhi Dogra, and others. Also, Deepika Padukone is seen in a cameo role. The film crossed half century collection in the advance booking of the film worldwide. As per the prediction of Sacnilk, Jawan may earn up to 75 crores in the first-day collection, making it the biggest opening in history.

What is your opinion on this crazy response for ‘Jawan’? Let us know your opinion in the comments.