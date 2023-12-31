Jawan To Animal: 5 Record Breakers Of 2023

From the beginning of the year, 2023 has been a blockbuster for the film industry. After facing constant flop films last year, this year, many films made a record-breaking collection at the box. Check out the list from Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, the record-breaking film of 2023.

1) Jawan: This blockbuster film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi earned approximately 1146 crore worldwide, making it the biggest hit. The film also featured Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, and others.

2) Pathaan: The King Khan of Bollywood ruled the box office this year, with his films beginning with Pathaan. The spy-action film made the 1050 crore worldwide. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in key roles.

3) Animal: The chocolate boy Ranbir Kapoor’s action-drama earned massive love from the audience. The film earned around 859 crore worldwide. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and others.

4) Gadar 2: The veteran star Sunny Deol also made a grand comeback with Gadar 2 as the film earned approximately 691 crore worldwide. The film features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh.

5) Jailer: The Megastar Rajnikanth’s film Jailer also made a stellar business of 650 crore worldwide. The film also features Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

So, which film did you like the most among these record-breakers? Drop your views in the comments box.