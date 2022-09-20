Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are a popular Bollywood couple. Ever since both of them fell in love and got married, the relationship between the two has only strengthened more and more, and over the years and fans and admirers have loved them.

Kareena recently took to her Instagram stories to share her special Sunday outing with her husband as she went for lunch with Saif Ali Khan at a Mumbai-based restaurant. The actress, while sharing a cool picture of Saif, called it her ‘Sunday mood’, further expressing her love for her husband. In one of the pictures, Saif can be seen relaxing as he was dressed in a yellow shirt and white shorts which he teamed with a black pair of shades.

The picture was seemingly clicked by Kareena herself as she further captioned the picture with “My Sunday mood, Love Thy Husband’. Following that, in another story, she also shared the picture of a pizza that the couple had at the restaurant, The Love Fools, and thanked them for the outstanding meal. She is frequently seen visiting restaurants and cafes along with her family members or friends. Check photo!