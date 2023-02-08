Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the leading Bollywood actresses. The diva never disappoints with her style articulations. The actress has over time got us swayed with her stunning fashion updos on the runway.

Kareena often shares her mesmerizing selfies and stunning photos on Instagram. Recently, Kareena took to Instagram and shared a new selfie as she flaunted her hair colour. In the new photo, Kareena looks beautiful as she flaunts her hair colour and no-makeup look. The actress captioned the pic saying, “Feeling blondie @yiannitsapatori.”

On the work front, Kareena has interesting projects in the pipeline. The actress will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X which also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from this, Kareena also has Hansal Mehta’s untitled project in her kitty. Last year, Kareena Kapoor also announced a film with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Fans are beyond excited to see them together in The Crew.

