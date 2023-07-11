ADVERTISEMENT
Keerthy Suresh brushes up her bossy babe style in black saree, take cues

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Jul,2023 02:20:52
Keerthy Suresh drops a stunning set of pictures, showcasing her sheer elegance in a mesmerizing black designer saree. The diva effortlessly exudes charm and sophistication as she graces the camera in this breathtaking ensemble. Keerthy’s choice of a stylish black saree is a testament to her impeccable fashion sense, with its sheer fabric adding an ethereal touch to her look. To add a contemporary twist, she pairs it with a golden blazer-style blouse, perfectly blending tradition and modernity. The diva keeps her accessories minimal yet impactful, opting for a pair of golden floral earrings that beautifully accentuate her overall look.

Here’s how Keerthy Suresh turns up her glam quotient

Turning up the glamour quotient, Keerthy mesmerizes with her smudgy intense makeup look. Her eyes steal the show, adorned with a blend of golden and metallic brown eyeshadow, creating a captivating and alluring gaze. Her arched sharp filled-in eyebrows add a touch of definition, enhancing her facial features. Completing her makeup look, Keerthy opts for pink nude lips, perfectly balancing the overall composition. With her impeccable sense of style and attention to detail, Keerthy Suresh continues to leave her fans spellbound, setting new benchmarks for elegance and grace in the world of fashion and beauty.

Have a look-

The actress picked this glamourous look for her Mamannaan promotions. Well, it’s definitely one of a kind look just like the movie. The movie is earning immense love from the netizens all across the nation.

What are your thoughts on the above style file? Let us know in the comments below-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

