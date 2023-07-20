ADVERTISEMENT
Keerthy Suresh to mark her Bollywood debut alongside Varun Dhawan, deets inside

Keerthy Suresh, known for her exceptional talent and National Awards, is all set to take the Hindi film industry by storm with her debut in the official Hindi version of Thalapathy Vijay's blockbuster cop action drama "Theri."

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 Jul,2023 06:00:36
Keerthy Suresh, known for her exceptional talent and National Awards, is all set to take the Hindi film industry by storm with her debut in the official Hindi version of Thalapathy Vijay’s blockbuster cop action drama “Theri.” Paired opposite well-known Hindi actor Varun Dhawan, Keerthy will grace the screen as the female protagonist, stepping into the shoes of Samantha’s iconic role from the Tamil original. This highly-anticipated adaptation is set to begin filming in August, helmed by acclaimed Tamil filmmaker Kalees, and will be co-produced by renowned names like Murad Khetani and Atlee, known for their previous successful ventures.

Her selection as the leading lady opposite Varun Dhawan in the official Hindi remake of “Theri” has sparked immense curiosity and anticipation among movie enthusiasts. With the Tamil version’s Samantha role under her wing, Keerthy has big shoes to fill, but her acting prowess and dedication have many confident that she will deliver a stellar performance.

As the countdown begins, eager audiences can now mark May 31, 2024, on their calendars, as the official release date of the yet-to-be-titled Hindi version of “Theri.” Producers have officially announced the theatrical debut, setting the stage for a thrilling and action-packed cinematic experience, as mentioned in 123 Telugu.

Parallel Developments

Interestingly, the iconic “Theri” is not only making its mark in Hindi but also in Telugu. Pawan Kalyan, a popular actor in the Telugu film industry, is set to carry the legacy of Thalapathy Vijay as he takes on the lead role in the Telugu remake, “Ustaad Bhagat Singh.” With two powerhouse actors, Pawan Kalyan and Keerthy Suresh, recreating the magic of “Theri” in different languages, fans can’t help but wait eagerly to witness these adaptations on the silver screen.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

